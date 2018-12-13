Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off Q-Charger Wireless Mobile Phone Holder with free delivery

'Tis the season to save a lot if you still have any shopping to do! All week long I've found trending gifts for everyone on your list. We started the week of with great gifts for guys that included carbon fiber wallets, made our way to beauty bargains for women followed by tech for teens and gifts for foodies.

Today we celebrate the commuter.

Whether you drive for work or find yourself on road trips this holiday season, you should check out my favorite wireless charger — which is back on sale.

Any adjustable smartphone holder that allows you to use your phone as a navigation unit and safely answer calls in hands-free mode while streaming your music would cost around $30 on its own.

A wireless fast-charging smartphone charger with Q-charge technology would be another $30 at least.

Today, a universal smartphone mount that will wirelessly quick-charge your tech is $29.99 and a great gift for anyone on the road.

For any member of your household who need some hands-free encouragement, parents with charging needs or really just anyone tired of carrying around cables, the Q-Charger is the top grab.

iPhone and Android cables create more wear and tear on your phone ports and the cables themselves need constant replacement. The benefit of the Q-Charger is that you get the extra-fast charging but you don't need to keep unplugging and re-adjusting your phone. The charger simply turns on with your ignition through an included DC adapter.

Click the play button to see this in action from my car!

Features of the Q-Charger Wireless Mobile Phone Holder:

Instant-on wireless Q-Charger for home and car!

Works with any smartphone that supports QI wireless charging

iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung and many other recent smartphones are QI-enabled

Ditch the lightning and micro USB charging cables

Mounts to dash, windshield, desk and many other surfaces

Extremely powerful suction adhesive works in all climates and stays stuck!

Lowest-recorded price today, same as Black Friday doorbuster pricing!

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off Q-Charger Wireless Mobile Phone Holder with free delivery

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA