It's an opening statement you can feel good writing: the single best pair of headphones we've tested this year are proudly made in the United States!

Last week I featured self-charging sports earbud-type headphones and heard from many of you looking for over-the-ear alternatives with noise cancelation. In my quest to save you cash and test the best tech, get ready for the savings!

The noise-canceling iDEAUSA headphones had better sound quality and battery life than comparable headphones by both Beats By Dre and Bose within the same price range.

Beats Studio Wireless Headphones Price: $379 (on sale for $206) had 11 hours of battery life.

The iDeaUSA headphones At $99.99 today performed for almost 15 hours in our tests with better sound quality.

The v402 active noise canceling headphones are ideal for travel, blocking out the world, streaming and immersing yourself in a high fidelity audio environment that's completely unparalleled. Hearing is believing and the price today is hard to believe on its own.

You can read the reviews of iDeaUSA headphones on Amazon where the prices are quite a bit higher than what I found.

Click the play button to see these headphones in action!

- A whopping 14 hours of battery life in our tests (most headphones offer 8 hours)!

- Headphones quickly charge in around 2 hours

- Incredible active noise cancellation

- Smart headphones automatically convert to Bluetooth headset when a call comes in!

- Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

- Hi-Fi audio is top notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

- Extremely light-weight

- Feature an aptx codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

- Ideal for any commute or travel

- Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included- Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

- Lowest-recorded price

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

