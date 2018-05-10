Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This is one stellar sale to end off the week - especially if you're in the market for 4K cameras.

It’s extremely rare to see 4K, WiFi and life-proof features all in a device under $80. Today on Amazon.com you can find a sport action cam capable of holding its own against the GoPro at a fraction of the cost. The deal is not only a trending right now, but the camera is also highest rated in its class.

Stop relying upon your smartphone to capture proper video and family memories! For documenting family memories, outdoor gatherings, sports, scenery and more in 4K quality, let's go beyond your smartphone. In fact, for any moment when you've wanted to mount a camera to you, a helmet, boat, vehicle or other moving object, the Z-Edge 4K Action Cam is my top pick. It's also waterproof!

Features of the Z-Edge 4K Wi-Fi Action Cam

4K Ultra HD Action Cam features INCREDIBLE footage

Includes TWO rechargeable batteries featuring 90 minutes of playback

Captures brilliant photos and video with 170-degree wide-angle lens

Features large touchscreen display on rear of camera

Control the camera from your Apple or Android smartphone/tablet

Safe for scuba diving and extreme sports

Instantly share footage to your social media networks

Anti-shake technology produces clear shots during intense motion

WiFi enabled and free app pairs with both Apple and Android smartphones / tablets

Lowest-recorded price today

$75 Off Z-Edge 4K Wi-Fi Action Cam + 2 Rechargeable Batteries + Free Shipping

Was: $140.00

Now: $64.99

