GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're about to see signs that tell you a mask is required upon entering.

Can a business do that? The short answer is, yes.

It’s just like when a business only accepts cash or tells you there are no returns. It’s a private business. They get to make the rules. And if you don't like them, you don't have to shop there.

If a business makes face masks a requirement, it does not violate any of your rights. Constitutional law and First Amendment rights lawyers explain face masks requirements are similar to "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policies. If it is the company policy, companies have the right to refuse service. And if you don’t comply, you are the one who is infringing on their rights!

