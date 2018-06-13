WAELDER, TX (AP) -- More than 200 tons of beef smoked sausage sold at HEB stores was recalled due to an ingredient issue.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the product made by J Bar B Foods of Waelder, is labeled "HEB Texas Heritage sausage smoked with natural hardwood beef brisket" and USDA number EST 7066.

The problem, discovered Tuesday, prompted a recall of nearly 411,000 pounds of items with a pork casing not declared on the label. The products were produced June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018.

Some consumers may suffer allergic reactions. No one has reported getting sick. Consumers should discard the recalled meat or return it to the place of purchase.

