GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new scam call is going round. And it's so common, the Federal Trade Commission is warning people about it.

This call tells you your social security benefits will be suspended and if you feel that's a mistake, press 1 on your keypad.

Do not do it.

Once you hit 1 a scammer will pick up the phone and ask for your money or information.

The bottom line: The social security administration never calls to threaten your benefits. They'll never tell you to wire, send cash, or put money on a gift card. If someone's calling you pretending to be them or asking for cash like that, it's a scam. Hang up.

