Don't get scammed trying to find Taylor Swift tickets

Experts warn those who are desperate to get tickets that the hotter the ticket, the more likely scammers will try to make a buck off you.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Getting tickets to this weekend’s Taylor Swift shows is nearly impossible or it will cost you an arm and a leg.

Experts warn those who are desperate to get tickets that the hotter the ticket, the more likely scammers will try to make a buck off you.

USAA has a few tips, so you don’t get ripped off.

Up first, make sure a ticket re-seller is legit. The website VerifiedTicketSource.com will help you check them out.

If you're buying off Facebook, take a second look. Experts warn if the seller's profile was newly created or rarely posts, the person might not be legit.

Next, never send money as “friends and family” on PayPal. Always send as “goods and services.” That protects you in case of a scam.

When it comes to scalpers outside a show, just say no!

“You're not out shopping for tickets and someone's out marketing tickets to you. I think that's a pretty big red flag. Scammers don’t need to fool everybody. They just need to fool enough people to make it worth their time,” said Jeff Wolf, vice president of USAA Bank.