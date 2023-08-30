Copperas Cove ISD Board approves tax rate cut and safety-focused budget for 2023-24 fiscal Year

The new total tax rate for residents in CCISD is $0.8338 per $100 valuation, down 18.54 cents from the 2022-23 fiscal year.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Independent School District (CCISD) Board of Trustees announced a reduction in the tax rate during a meeting held on Aug. 29. This marks the second consecutive year that the board has managed to lower the tax rate for residents.

The newly approved tax rate stands at $0.8338 per $100 valuation, indicating a decrease of 18.54 cents from the previous fiscal year of 2022-23. The move to lower the tax rate is aligned with the district's commitment to providing relief to property owners.

CCISD Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Earl Parcell, stated, "With this compression in the tax rate, our community will see a savings on their property taxes. With the state increasing its contribution to Copperas Cove ISD, we are able to provide this tax relief for property owners without sacrificing anything for our students or staff."

The board also approved a budget of roughly $90.1 million for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year, concluding on Aug. 31, 2024. The budget emphasizes student and staff safety, highlighted by the armed guards for eight additional campuses previously not covered by the district's security plan. The budget also reflects a considerable increase of about 75 percent in security measures compared to the previous year. The district's security arrangements include School Resource Officers and Ranger Guards to provide armed security across all eleven campuses.

Dr. Joe Burns, CCISD Superintendent, expressed gratitude for the board's approval of the budget, stating, "CCISD's goal is to become the premier public school district focused on the whole child, and we feel this budget helps us serve our community in a manner they deserve."