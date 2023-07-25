3D-printed homes now for sale in Georgetown

The homes, built by ICON and Lennar, are located in Georgetown's Wolf Ranch neighborhood.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Prospective homeowners in Central Texas now have a new futuristic option.

Home construction company Lennar and ICON, a 3D printing company, have announced that houses are now for sale in their 3D-printed, 100-home community in Georgetown's Wolf Ranch neighborhood. The community is located near Interstate 35 and State Highway 29.

The first model home in the community officially opened to the public on Saturday. KVUE first reported on the community in November 2022 and took a tour back in June.

According to ICON, the homes range from 1,574 to 2,112 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Pricing starts at $475,000.

The whole community can be explored through ICON's virtual tour platform. You can also visit Lennar.com/3Dprintedhomes for more information.

