High water bills for Kempner residents addressed by corporation manager

According to the Kempner Water Supply Corporation, customers exceeding 10,000 gallons of water usage in a month will likely see a high water bill.

Example video title will go here for this video

KEMPNER, Texas — Kempner residents are expressing their outrage on social media over their surging water bills as water restrictions have been enforced.

Kempner Water Supply Corporation (KWSC) announced stage four water restrictions in July.

With those restrictions came a lot of changes.

According to KWSC general manager Bruce Sorenson, people exceeding ten thousand gallons of water usage a month will likely see a high water bill, face a fine exceeding $300, or have no water access at all.

"At some point, we did shut some of the water off after we told them what we're gonna do and they continue to water, Sorenson explained. "It's not fair when people are losing their trees, bushes and grass while others continue to water."

Sorenson went on to say if a customer's water is turned off, it is not something unorthodox. People who fail to pay their water bill can face the same consequence.

KWSC is the water source for the Kempner and is not municipal. They do not collect taxes like other municipals. This is why there is a service charge of $75 on customers' water bills each month.

"The $75 that we charge is for getting the water to their house," Sorenson added. "It is the infrastructure, the pipe that runs to the house, the section of pipe, the valve, the meter. Everything that's in front of the house that gets them the water."

The source of water for KWSC is 100% surface water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. As long as lake levels remain historically low, water restrictions will continue.

Sorenson did share some good news. Restrictions have been a huge help so far this year and water usage has reduced by over 30%.

Sorenson recommends people continue to be mindful of their usage throughout the restriction period, which is expected to last for the next few months.

"It could be a toilet running, a leak or a hose left on," Sorenson said. "All those things, the meter will pick up and we can notify them. We're trying to help them not have to pay a big water bill by letting them know they have a leak. We're trying to do everything we can for members."