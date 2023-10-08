Barbecue grill and smoker manufacturer to open 10,000-square-foot facility in Lockhart

Mill Scale Metalworks builds custom barbecues for professional and amateur pitmasters.

LOCKHART, Texas — A company that makes barbecue grills and smokers is breaking ground on a new production facility in Lockhart.

The founders are brothers Matt and Caleb Johnson. The duo said they want to continue to grow in Lockhart, the self-proclaimed "Barbecue Capital of Texas."

The Johnson brothers started their business in 2018. At a young age, they learned skills from their father and at welding shops.



"That's where we dialed in our skills for welding and found our path finding this creative outlet through the trade. Once we came to Austin, we got immersed in barbecue and the culinary community," Matt Johnson said.

Today. the brothers are combining those passions to build smokers.

It is a process that started with decommissioned propane tanks,

"We torch, cut, weld and grind," Caleb Johnson said. "We clean them out, we cut out doors, install some tracks, build cooking grates, put in a fire box, smoke stack, put a fire and make some barbecue."

With the popularity of barbecue and the success of their business, Matt Johnson said they're ready to expand beyond their 2,400-square-foot facility.

"We are building a 10,000-square-foot shop here in the heart of Lockhart, right next to Kruez Market," Matt Johnson said.

It will be located at 800 N. Commerce St.

With the new shop, the brothers hope to bring more jobs to the area.

"Work with the community, hire local people, build our team [and] contribute to Lockhart being the capital of barbecue for Texas," Matt Johnson said.

As the business continues to grow, the brothers said they will continue to have the same passion.

"Building generational heirloom items. We want them to be around for generations, and they will," Caleb Johnson said.

A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

