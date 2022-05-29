Report: Austin metro ranked third in US for employment growth

The new report stated that employment in the Austin metro has grown by more than 8% over the past year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock metro area has been ranked third in the United States for most employment growth over the past year, according to a new report.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employment in the Austin metro has grown by more than 8% over the past year from March 2021 to March 2022. That's from among large metropolitan areas with a 2010 census population of one million or more, per the report.

According to a report by FilterBuy, the area's total new jobs amounted to more than 90,000 since 2021.

At the top of the list for most employment growth over the past year is Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by Oralndo, Florida.

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro also made the list, landing in the sixth place spot with nearly 7% employment growth from March 2021 to March 2022.

Here's a breakdown of the employment data for the Austin-Round Rock metro:

Percentage change in employment since 2021: +8.0%

Total change in employment since 2021: +90,400

Percentage change in employment since 2020: +7.0%

Total change in employment since 2020: +80,300

Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

