September Surge: Ways to navigate the job search stress

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As more people make their way back outside, the hunt for a job continues for some. Now, in what economists are calling a September surge, hiring increases after Labor Day.

For college towns like Waco and College Station, that means an economic opportunity.

Despite over 180 thousand jobs added nationally in August, in Central Texas, landing one can still be a tough process. In the midst of high demand for seasonal hiring that's pushing the surge, that's nothing new, according to Dr. Mary Ann Convey, a psychologist at Thriveworks in College Station.

"You've got 80,000 people returning to the area, yes there is a surge, there is a surge in employing people in our community," said Convey.

During the job search, Convey said it's an added stress and sense of anxiety for people applying. Experts said people tend to bring their emotions into the process, which shows during the interview process.

"I think sometimes people get really discouraged because we put all our eggs in one basket you know we really want this one job that sounds great, and then when we don't get it we're disheartened and then we're hypercritical," said Convey.

Coney shared how people can end up digging themselves into a rabbit hole of overwhelming thoughts and overthinking.

"The rigidity and the fear-based, the anxiety, that comes out in the interview," said Convey.

Convey shared how the simplest things like taking deep breaths to slow the nervousness down during your interview can help.

"Ask them to repeat the question while you breathe," said Convey, "Even write down part of the question if you need to. 'How can I portray myself in a way that shows some confidence?'"

Convey says you must turn the self-deflating mindset into a positive one. In return, showing that you are fit for the job. However, Convey said it's most important to be okay, even if you're not at the moment.

Convey reminds everyone to be kind to themselves during their job search as they take advantage of the surge.

To see all job openings in Texas just visit this website.