Gov. Abbott appoints Temple Economic Development Corporation CEO to state economic board of directors

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from another related story.
Gov. Abbott appointed Temple Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Adrian Cannady on Wednesday to the state's economic development board of directors.
Cannady will be one of nine state economic leaders to join Abbott's board of directors.
The other eight members of the state board of directors consist of:
- Texas Economic Development Corporation Chair Vicki Hollub of Galveston
- Nextt CEO Arun Agarwal of Dallas
- Lonestar National Bank CEO David Deanda Jr. of Mission
- BNSF Railway CEO Katie Farmer of Fort Worth
- WestStar Executive Chairman Frederick Francis of El Paso
- NRC Energy, INC. CEO Mauricio Gutierrez of Houston
- Henderson Community Ltd. Owner George Henderson, III of Lufkin
- HOLT CAT CEO Peter J. Holt of San Antonio
- Pixiu Investments CEO Eduardo Margain of Austin
The organization will serve as the private side of the public-private partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development & Tourism, according to the release.
Its mission is to market Texas as the best state for business, domestically and globally.
Other stories on KCENTV.com: