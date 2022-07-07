Gov. Abbott appoints Temple Economic Development Corporation CEO to state economic board of directors

Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation, was one of nine Texas economic leaders selected to the governor's board of directors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from another related story.

Gov. Abbott appointed Temple Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Adrian Cannady on Wednesday to the state's economic development board of directors.

Cannady will be one of nine state economic leaders to join Abbott's board of directors.

The other eight members of the state board of directors consist of:

Texas Economic Development Corporation Chair Vicki Hollub of Galveston

Nextt CEO Arun Agarwal of Dallas

Lonestar National Bank CEO David Deanda Jr. of Mission

BNSF Railway CEO Katie Farmer of Fort Worth

WestStar Executive Chairman Frederick Francis of El Paso

NRC Energy, INC. CEO Mauricio Gutierrez of Houston

Henderson Community Ltd. Owner George Henderson, III of Lufkin

HOLT CAT CEO Peter J. Holt of San Antonio

Pixiu Investments CEO Eduardo Margain of Austin

The organization will serve as the private side of the public-private partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development & Tourism, according to the release.

Its mission is to market Texas as the best state for business, domestically and globally.