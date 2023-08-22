Austin staple Top Drawer Thrift gets priced out of location of 30 years

Saturday is its last day open before relocating.

AUSTIN, Texas — After 30 years on Burnet Road, Top Drawer Thrift store is being priced out of its location.

Saturday, Aug. 26, is the last day it will be open before relocating to 5312 Airport Blvd.

The outside of the Top Drawer Thrift store is just as wacky as the inside.

"We're just kind of a thrift, vintage, kind of oddball little thing," said manager Ben Zimmerman.

Zimmerman runs the place, and when he says oddball vintage, he means it. When KVUE stopped by on Tuesday afternoon, rusty knives and loose mannequin parts were part of what was for sale.

"I'm looking for dismembered body parts, apparently, but I'm looking for heads, torsos and just general mannequin pieces for a display for Pflugerville Gays and Pflugerville Pride," said shopper LeAnne Rheaume said.

Zimmerman said the shop has been pretty busy since announcing everything's on sale. After 30 years at this location off of Burnet Road, Top Drawer Thrift has to move.

"Our rent went up to a rate that we did not feel comfortable with anymore," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the shop's rent doubled. Matt Patton, executive vice president at Angelou Economics, said it's something happening to staple businesses all over the city.

"It's one of those complicated things with the growth that Austin experiences because it's always uneven growth," said Patton.

Zimmerman believes their loyal customers will follow them to their next spot because they stand for something.

"There's just so much love here," said Patton.

One-hundred percent of their revenue goes to nonprofit Project Transitions.

"So for 30 years, we have been providing and helping provide health care, hospice and housing services for people with HIV here in Austin that are also experiencing homelessness at the same time," said Zimmerman.

Saturday is the last time you'll see the building so wacky, but don't worry, the love and quirky will follow them up the road. They plan to reopen in mid-September.

