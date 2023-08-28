Many UT students say they are facing high rent costs

AUSTIN, Texas — As University of Texas at Austin students are getting the fall semester started, they are living in the district with some of the highest rent prices in the city.
Most off-campus housing falls in District 9, where, according to HousingWorks Austin's 2022 data, the average rent is $2,178.
Senior DJ Johnson is one the 50,000 students at UT. While he loves the university, he said he is not happy about the rent costs.
"Highway robbery – that is the general consensus on it. It’s a highway robbery," Johnson said.
Johnson lives in West Campus. He said he has his own bedroom but shares a common area with three other people, paying over $1,000 a month.
"I guess supply and demand. I don't know. They can charge us the prices because that many people want the apartments," he said.
Johnson said he gets financial assistance and works a job to get by.
"Not going to lie, it’s a lot of money for me," he said about his rent payments.
Johnson isn't the only one upset about rent costs.
UT junior Anika Bhatia pays more than a $1,000 a month for her portion of a 3-bedroom apartment that she's sharing.
“Rent here, I think it's crazy high,” Bhatia said.
On the UT housing website, the university lists a few off-campus options, including the Colorado apartments, which you need to have a least 30 credit hours in order to apply for. The complex is about a 15-minute walk to main campus, with a 1-bedroom at $1,100 per month.
Johnson said there needs to more affordable options for students.
"Legislation got to do something about that. I really don't know. I think they are the only persons that can regulate it," he said. "It definitely needs some, needs to be regulation intact because us as the students are just price-takers."
