Many UT students say they are facing high rent costs

Senior DJ Johnson said he pays more than $1,000 a month and shares a common area with three other people.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As University of Texas at Austin students are getting the fall semester started, they are living in the district with some of the highest rent prices in the city.

Most off-campus housing falls in District 9, where, according to HousingWorks Austin's 2022 data, the average rent is $2,178.

Senior DJ Johnson is one the 50,000 students at UT. While he loves the university, he said he is not happy about the rent costs.

"Highway robbery – that is the general consensus on it. It’s a highway robbery," Johnson said.

Johnson lives in West Campus. He said he has his own bedroom but shares a common area with three other people, paying over $1,000 a month.

"I guess supply and demand. I don't know. They can charge us the prices because that many people want the apartments," he said.

Johnson said he gets financial assistance and works a job to get by.



"Not going to lie, it’s a lot of money for me," he said about his rent payments.

Related Articles Austin staple Top Drawer Thrift gets priced out of location of 30 years

Johnson isn't the only one upset about rent costs.

UT junior Anika Bhatia pays more than a $1,000 a month for her portion of a 3-bedroom apartment that she's sharing.

“Rent here, I think it's crazy high,” Bhatia said.

On the UT housing website, the university lists a few off-campus options, including the Colorado apartments, which you need to have a least 30 credit hours in order to apply for. The complex is about a 15-minute walk to main campus, with a 1-bedroom at $1,100 per month.

Johnson said there needs to more affordable options for students.

"Legislation got to do something about that. I really don't know. I think they are the only persons that can regulate it," he said. "It definitely needs some, needs to be regulation intact because us as the students are just price-takers."

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X