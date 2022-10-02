Should you take advantage of low or no interest?

Here are the pros and cons of deals on low-interest purchases as there are some pitfalls to avoid.

TEXAS, USA — With the Federal Reserve poised to start raising interest rates, the days of cheap money may be going away for a while.

That means that you'll need to be even smarter when it comes to the finance charges that you pay. If you have good credit you will qualify easily for zero interest long-term loans with pretty small monthly payments for items like furniture or televisions. But should you do it?

We asked a professional what they thought. Certified Financial Planner Neil Vannoy told 6 News, "Studies show that people tend to spend less when they pay for purchases with cash as opposed to using credit, so be sure that buying something with zero- or low-interest financing doesn't lead to you overspending."

Remember, even if your interest free, if you are spending your hard-earned money on other things than saving, that's money in your budget that you can't save or invest as Neil explains.

"Don't just focus on the monthly payment or interest rate on a purchase; be sure you can actually afford what you're buying. You'll lose all of the benefits of low or zero-interest financing if you end up missing payments or stretching out the payments past the pay-off date for the special financing offer."



And if you don't get your new sofa paid off on time, you just may suddenly owe all of that back interest. "Financing offers on things like appliances and furniture have a lot of fine print that you need to be aware of. Paying late or not paying it off by a specific date can lead to you owing a ton of interest", he said.



So I had to ask Neil, when it comes to low-interest rates, as a financial advisor, is there anything he likes for an extended purchase?

He told 6 News, "Low down-payments and low, fixed-rate financing for a home purchase can be a great option. Personally, if I were to buy a home in the current environment, I’d put as little down as possible and would lock in a rate for 30-years. Mortgage rates are still extremely low by historical standards, and as long as you buy a house that you can comfortably afford you can consider paying the minimum toward the mortgage and investing any additional money in tax-sheltered accounts like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs for retirement."



As far as getting sales and deals on furniture?