CENTRAL, Texas — Are you looking for a summer job? Seasonal job postings have popped up on area city websites and some are even good opportunities for students.

The City of Killeen stated it had 100 seasonal jobs available in a press release and the City is encouraging students to apply.

"A lot of it, we hire KISD students." Killeen HR Generalist Lashon Grows said. "We work with their schedules when we do our hiring. We make sure it's on the weekends or what works best for them."

Grows said a lot of students come back year after year as return hires. Some are even able to get employment with the city after graduating.

"We often have seasonal hires that we hire as seasonal and, eventually, with those skills, they become full-time employees because we already know their work ethic and that they can do those jobs," Grows said.

The City of Temple also has seasonal openings available for local students. Temple is holding a 2020 Summer Hiring Event at the Mayborn Convention Center Thursday, March 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Available jobs are listed on the city's websites below:

