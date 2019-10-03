SAN ANTONIO — Its an organization that thrives on generosity, but now that selflessness is being taken for granted.

"I think for most of us priests, it's hurtful," Father Tony Vilano told KENS 5 on Sunday.

"I received an email from a friend of mine saying, 'Hey, did you send this off?' and I said, 'I have no idea what you're talking about.'"

The Reverend at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church was alerted to an email that falsely stated it was from him and asked for a favor from a fellow parishioner.

A second message was received via Facebook using Father Tony's profile picture and asked a parishioner for iTunes gift cards ranging from $50 to $400 for a supposed friend in the hospital battling cancer.

"It got me upset," Father Tony said.

"They act on people who are very generous to the parish. People who love us and the ones that we care about. We immediately sent it to all the parishioners saying, 'this is a scam don't react to this.'"

It's a scheme making its way through Texas, to the point where Attorney General Ken Paxton sent out a consumer alert warning all Texans about a "...dirty trick criminals are using to make a quick buck at the expense of people of faith."

The AG's office believes those behind this ploy are using information found on churches' websites and online bulletins to target particular members.

"I wish they would just stop, ya know," Father Tony continued. "Don't prey on our parishioners... those who are giving that in itself is a horrible thing to do."

The best way to prevent these schemes from continuing is reporting them to the Attorney General's office.