List of what is tax exempt and what is not this tax free weekend in Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Here is a list of all items that are tax free and items that are not this weekend, according to the Texas Comptroller:
School supplies that are tax free:
According to the Texas Comptroller, only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday.
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Kits*
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Clothes and accessories that are and are not tax exempt:
The items on this list that qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday must be priced under $100. Items that do not qualify for exemption are also included.
(T) = Taxable; (E) = Exempt
- Accessories (generally) (T)
- Barrettes (T)
- Belt buckles (sold separately) (T)
- Bobby pins (T)
- Briefcases (T)
- Elastic ponytail holders (T)
- Hair bows (T)
- Hair clips (T)
- Handbags (T)
- Handkerchiefs (T)
- Headbands (T)
- Jewelry (T)
- Key cases (T)
- Purses (T)
- Wallets (T)
- Watch bands (T)
- Watches (T)
- Adult diapers (E)
- Alterations (T)
- Aprons (household) (E)
- Aprons (welders) (T)
- Athletic socks (E)
- Baby bibs (E)
- Baby clothes (E)
- Baby diapers (cloth or disposable) (E)
- Backpacks (unless for use by elementary/secondary students) (T)
- Baseball accessories
- Baseball caps (E)
- Baseball cleats (T)
- Baseball gloves (T)
- Baseball jerseys (E)
- Baseball pants (T)
- Bathing caps (T)
- Belt buckles (T)
- Belts with attached buckles (E)
- Belts for weight lifting (T)
- Bicycle shoes (cleated) (T)
- Blouses (E)
- Boots (general purpose) (E)
- Climbing (cleated or spiked) (T)
- Cowboy (E)
- Fishing (waders) (T)
- Hiking (E)
- Overshoes and galoshes (T)
- Rubber work boots (T)
- Ski (T)
- Waders (T)
- Bow ties (E)
- Bowling shirts (E)
- Bowling shoes (rented and sold) (T)
- Bras (E)
- Buttons and zippers (T)
- Camp clothes (E)
- Caps (baseball, fishing, golf) (E)
- Chef uniforms (E)
- Children’s novelty costumes (E)
- Chest protectors (T)
- Clerical vestments (E)
- Cloth and lace, knitting yarns, and other fabrics (T)
- Clothing repair items, such as thread, buttons, tapes, and iron-on patches (T)
- Coats and wraps (E)
- Corsages and boutonnieres (T)
- Coveralls (E)
- Diapers (cloth and disposable) (E)
- Dresses (E)
- Dry cleaning services (T)
- Earmuffs
- Cold weather (E)
- Noise cancellation or noise cancelling (T)
- Elbow pads (T)
- Embroidery (T)
- Employee uniforms (unless rented) (E)
- Fabrics, thread, buttons, lace, patterns, knitting yarns (T)
- Fins (swim) (T)
- Fishing boots (waders) (T)
- Fishing caps (E)
- Fishing vests (non-flotation) (E)
- Football accessories
- Football jerseys (E)
- Football pads (T)
- Football pants (T)
- Gloves (generally) (E)
- Baseball (T)
- Batting (T)
- Bicycle (T)
- Dress (unless rented) (E)
- Garden (T)
- Golf (T)
- Hockey (T)
- Leather (E)
- Rubber (T)
- Surgical (T)
- Tennis (T)
- Work (T)
- Goggles (T)
- Golf accessories
- Golf caps (E)
- Golf dresses (E)
- Golf gloves (T)
- Golf jackets and windbreakers (E)
- Golf shirts (E)
- Golf skirts (E)
- Golf purses (T)
- Golf shoes (T)
- Graduation caps and gowns (E)
- Gym suits and uniforms (E)
- Hair nets, bows, clips, and barrettes (T)
- Handbags and purses (T)
- Handkerchiefs (T)
- Hard hats (T)
- Hats (E)
- Headbands (T)
- Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) (T)
- Hockey gloves (T)
- Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts (E)
- Hosiery, including support hosiery (E)
- Hunting vests (E)
- Ice skates (T)
- Insoles (T)
- Jackets (E)
- Jeans (E)
- Jewelry (T)
- Jogging apparel (E)
- Knee pads (T)
- Knitted caps or hats (E)
- Laundering services (T)
- Leg warmers (E)
- Leotards and tights (E)
- Life jackets and vests (T)
- Luggage (T)
- Mask, costume (E)
- Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks (E)
- Mask, protective – N95, welder, umpire, swim or other similar personal protection equipment (T)
- Monogramming services (T)
- Neckwear and ties (E)
- Nightgowns and nightshirts (E)
- Overshoes and rubber shoes (T)
- Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) (T)
- Paint or dust respirators and incidental supplies (T)
- Painter pants (E)
- Pajamas (E)
- Pants (E)
- Panty hose (E)
- Patterns (T)
- Personal flotation devices (T)
- Pocket squares (T)
- Protective gloves (T)
- Protective masks (T)
- Raincoats and ponchos (E)
- Rain hats (E)
- Religious clothing (E)
- Rented clothing (including uniforms, formal wear, and costumes) (T)
- Repair of clothing or footwear (T)
- Ribbons (T)
- Robes (E)
- Roller blades (T)
- Roller skates (T)
- Safety accessories
- Safety clothing (normally worn in hazardous occupations) (T)
- Safety glasses (except prescription) (T)
- Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear) (E)
- Safety shoes (not adaptable for street wear) (T)
- Scarves (E)
- Scout uniforms (E)
- Sewing patterns (T)
- Shawls and wraps (E)
- Shin guards and padding (T)
- Shirts (E)
- Shirts (hooded) (E)
- Shoe inserts (T)
- Shoelaces (T)
- Shoes (generally) (E)
- Ballet (T)
- Baseball cleats (T)
- Bicycle (cleated) (T)
- Boat (E)
- Bowling (T)
- Cleated or spiked (T)
- Cross trainers (E)
- Dress (E)
- Fishing boots (waders) (T)
- Flip-flops (rubber thongs) (E)
- Football (T)
- Golf (T)
- Jazz and dance (T)
- Jellies (E)
- Overshoes (T)
- Running (without cleats) (E)
- Safety (suitable for everyday use) (E)
- Sandals (E)
- Slippers (E)
- Sneakers and tennis (E)
- Soccer (cleated) (T)
- Spiked or cleated (T)
- Tap dance (T)
- Tennis (E)
- Track and cleats (T)
- Wading/water sport (T)
- Walking (E)
- Shoe shines (T)
- Shoe repairs (T)
- Shoulder pads (for dresses, jackets, etc.) (T)
- Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) (T)
- Shorts (E)
- Shower caps (T)
- Skates (ice and roller) (T)
- Ski boots (snow) (T)
- Ski suits (snow) (T)
- Ski vests (water) (T)
- Skirts (E)
- Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas (E)
- Slippers (E)
- Slips (E)
- Soccer socks (E)
- Socks (E)
- Sports helmets (T)
- Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) (T)
- Suits, slacks, and jackets (E)
- Sunglasses (except prescription) (T)
- Support hosiery (E)
- Suspenders (E)
- Sweatbands (arm, wrist, head) (T)
- Sweatshirts (E)
- Sweat suits (E)
- Sweaters (E)
- Swimming masks and goggles (T)
- Swimsuits (E)
- Tennis accessories
- Tennis dresses (E)
- Tennis shorts (E)
- Tennis shoes (E)
- Tennis skirts (E)
- Ties (neckties - all) (E)
- Tights (E)
- Track shoes and cleats (T)
- Trousers (E)
- Umbrellas (T)
- Underclothes (E)
- Underpants (E)
- Undershirts (E)
- Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire) (E)
- Veils (E)
- Vests (generally) (E)
- Bulletproof (T)
- Fishing (non-flotation) (E)
- Flotation (T)
- Hunting (E)
- Scuba (T)
- Water-ski (T)
- Wallets (T)
- Watch bands (T)
- Watches (T)
- Water ski vests (T)
- Weight lifting belts (T)
- Wet and dry suits (T)
- Work clothes (E)
- Work uniforms (E)
- Workout clothes (E)
- Wrist bands (T)