List of what is tax exempt and what is not this tax free weekend in Texas

Take a look at what the Texas Comptroller says is not tax exempt this weekend, and what is.

CENTRAL, Texas — Here is a list of all items that are tax free and items that are not this weekend, according to the Texas Comptroller:

School supplies that are tax free:

According to the Texas Comptroller, only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Clothes and accessories that are and are not tax exempt:

The items on this list that qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday must be priced under $100. Items that do not qualify for exemption are also included.

(T) = Taxable; (E) = Exempt