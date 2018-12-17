LUDINGTON, Mich. — The 200 employees of FloraCraft got an unexpected surprise last week as company owner and chairman Lee Schoenherr announced plans to share nearly $4 million with full-time members of his team.

Each gift was based on longevity of service and shared in two ways:

a cash bonus

a special gift to the employee’s 401(k)

According to a press release, FloraCraft is a family-owned and Michigan-based company, and the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the craft and floral industries.

“I believe strongly in giving back to the community by supporting initiatives that make Ludington a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Schoenherr said. “A few years ago, I began thinking that I would like to do something more targeted for our employees, who really are the heart and soul of FloraCraft.

“This idea has developed over the past year and is my way of saying 'Thank you' to our team for the role they have had in our success. But don’t think this means I’m exiting or selling the business – I love what I do and am committed to maintaining the independence of FloraCraft.

“My wife, Joan, and I are blessed in so many ways. We want to share these blessings with the men and women whose energy, passion and loyalty inspire us every day.”

The news was shared during the company’s annual holiday lunch on Friday, Dec. 14.

