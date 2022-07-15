New CNBC Poll: Biden's approval rating at an all-time low

The latest numbers come as inflation soars and frustration mounts with the President's handling of the economy.

The latest poll from CNBC shows that only 36% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's overall job performance. The poll also shows that only 30% approve of the way he's handling the economy.

Both numbers are the lowest President Biden has ever scored in their poll and they're lower than the lowest scores ever for President Trump or President Obama.

With inflation is at a 40-year high, the poll also shows that 58% of those polled believe the economy is "poor" - only 10% think scored it as "good".