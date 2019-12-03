Hometown Food Company is voluntarily recalling 12,245 cases of Pillsbury unbleached all purpose flour because of possible salmonella contamination.

The five-pound bags included in the recall were distributed in retailers nationwide.

Here are the impacted lots:

Case item code: 0 5150022241 3

UPC item code: 0 51500022241 6

Lot code: 8 292 or 8 293

Best buy dates: April 19, 2020; April 20, 2020

There have not been any reports of illnesses associated with the flour.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12-72 hours after infection.

If you have any of the recalled flour, it should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Hometown Food Company issued the following warning:

“Flour is made from wheat that is minimally processed. Flour should not be considered a ready-to-eat product. It is an ingredient for baked, fried and cooked products, and these heating processes ensure the safety of flour with proper handling. All surfaces and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or uncooked dough or batter. Consumers should not eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour. If you think you became sick from a food containing flour as an ingredient, please call your healthcare provider.”