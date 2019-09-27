There is something special about the fall. The air is a bit crisper and we start looking forward to the holidays. But, I’m a cruiser, the fall signals something else to me: Cruise-planning time.

Cruise lines traditionally run competitive sales starting in the fall and running straight through “Wave Season” from January–March. So this time of year, I sit down with my family and we talk about where we want to cruise next year. Then we start watching fares for specific itineraries so that when the sales begin, I know what’s really a deal and what’s just window dressing.

So, let’s talk about the upcoming cruise sale season, what sorts of deals you should be on the lookout for and how to prepare in order to get the best possible deal.

What is “Wave Season”?

Wave Season, an annual time frame when all the cruise lines tout their fares and special deals in the hopes of booking up their voyages for the next 12 months, generally starts in January and ends at the end of March. However, just like how Christmas decorations creep out earlier than they used to in retail stores, over the past five or so years, we’ve seen the big cruise sales starting even earlier, too. These days, you’ll see special deals announced in the fall, ramp up through the holidays and lead straight through March.

What sort of cruise deals are offered?

The important thing to know about the fall/Wave Season sales is that you aren’t just looking for reduced cruise fares, though those are a great place to begin. But the real beauty of these sales are the bevy of bonuses cruise lines add to their promotions that make it really tough for you to pass up booking a cruise (or three) for the following year. Here are the type of value-adds you should look for:

Discounted cruise fares

Two-for-one cruise fares

Third and/or fourth passenger in a cabin sail free

Kids sail free

Free airfare from certain U.S. gateways

Pre-cruise overnight hotel stay

Reduced deposits

Cabin upgrades

Onboard credit that you can use to pay for extras like specialty dining, shore excursions, spa treatments and more

Beverage packages

Prepaid specialty dining fees

Prepaid gratuities

Free internet access

Complimentary shore excursions

Spa treatments

Sometimes a cruise line will offer a collection of limited-time perks to entice you to book one of its cruises. For example, Celebrity Cruises is currently promoting its “Save More, See More” deal where you can save $200 per person in any stateroom ($250 in a suite). If you book a 2019 holiday voyage, you can save $400 per person from Inside cabins to AquaClass level — or $500 per person if you book a suite.

But Celebrity adds something even better for families and groups of friends: 50% off the cruise fares for the third and fourth passenger in the same stateroom. Finally, the first two passengers in the cabin get two perks for free. They can choose from a Classic Beverage Package, unlimited internet, a $150 per person onboard credit or prepaid gratuities. If you do a paid upgrade to the Premium Beverage Package, you can pick four perks from that list. (Note that if you have a third and fourth person in the cabin, those passengers have to pay for the perks out of pocket.)

Look to Royal Caribbean for another great family-friendly promotion: Kids Sail Free. On select cruises of four nights or longer, the third and additional guests ages 12 or younger in the same stateroom sail for free. The catch here is that there are a lot of blackout dates — usually during holidays and school vacations. But, this deal may work for you if you have younger children who are not tied to a school schedule or you have an alternative school schedule that allows for you to take advantage of this deal.

You can find Kids Sail Free-eligible voyages by filtering your search at Royal Caribbean’s website. If you get to the booking screen and you don’t see this pink notation, that sailing is not eligible for the promo.

The Points Guy

This deal comes and goes but it’s currently available for select sailings in Alaska, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii and repositioning itineraries — including those with stops at the new Perfect Day at Coco Cay. The promo runs from October 25, 2019–May 15, 2020 and Aug. 31–Dec. 17, 2020.

The Points Guy

If you are locked into certain dates, look for Royal Caribbean’s other promotion: Kids Sail for Less, in which you usually get 25% off the cruise fare for the third or more guests in your stateroom.

The cruise line is also offering its WOW Sale where the second guest’s fare is 50% off and you’ll get up to $300 of onboard credit per stateroom. (Book an interior or ocean-view stateroom and get $50 per person. Get $75 per person for a balcony cabin and $150 per passenger when booking a suite.)

Study the types of options listed above that cruise lines can offer during sales. You may easily rule out some that don’t matter to you. For example, unless you’re tight on cash or you’re booking a far-off sailing date and don’t want to tie up your money, is a reduced deposit really that valuable to you? On the other hand, if you always buy a beverage package, getting one for free should be much more appealing. And, things like prepaid gratuities or onboard credit are like getting cash assuming you were going to spend that money anyway.

How to prepare for Wave Season

So, how can you get ready for Wave Season and any other good cruise sale? There are a few methods.

Research which cruises you want

Arm yourself with knowledge. Think about the places you want to cruise and look at the specific cruise lines, itineraries and dates that you’d consider. Here’s a great overview of various cruise lines as well as a breakdown specific to cruising families. Write down the current per passenger fare and any available perks for the cruises you are most interested in. Don’t forget any special discounts you may be eligible for (senior, teacher, military, Florida resident, etc.) Then, as cruise lines announce their sales and list of included promotional perks, you can determine if the sale actually represents a good value to you.

Join cruise line email lists

Of course, you’ll need to monitor cruise line websites and those line’s social media feeds over the next few months so you don’t miss any sales. An even better idea is to join the email lists for the cruise lines you’re interested in. That way, they’ll tell you exactly when a sale is about to begin.

Delegate the work

While you may not use a travel agent for other sorts of trips, you should consider one whenever you cruise. Agents that specialize in cruise travel often get advance notice of sales. Not only that, they often have access to special rates or included perks that you won’t be able to find on your own, and they tend to offer their own suite of bonuses as an incentive to book with them. For example, even on the Disney Cruise Line, that is notoriously light on sales and discounts, you can get an onboard credit of several hundred dollars by going through the right travel agent. If you aren’t sure where to start, CruiseCompete.com is a solid starting point.

Also note that cruise line deals have all sorts of terms and conditions. A knowledgeable travel agent will know which itineraries offer the best version of the current deals and can guide you appropriately.

Plan to triple stack deals

If you’re a fan of stacking deals, you can enjoy cruise discounts, cash back and perks from three sources. Here’s how to do it.

Stack #1: Pick the cruise line offering the promotional perks that are most valuable to you

Pick the cruise line offering the promotional perks that are most valuable to you Stack #2: Use a travel agent to book the cruise who will also offer you additional agency bonuses, from onboard credit to prepaid gratuities to in-room gifts to cash back after the voyage

Use a travel agent to book the cruise who will also offer you additional agency bonuses, from onboard credit to prepaid gratuities to in-room gifts to cash back after the voyage Stack #3: Pay for the cruise with The Platinum Card® from American Express to get an additional $100 to $300 of onboard credit and a second amenity that’s unique to each participating cruise line (For example, receive an in-room delivery of chocolate-covered strawberries aboard Holland America, a free dinner for two at Le Bistro Restaurant on Norwegian Cruise Line ships or a $200 per stateroom credit toward a shore excursion.)

How you access a third set of perks from American Express may surprise you. Many cardholders mistakenly assume you have to book your cruise through American Express Travel to unlock Platinum benefits. However, your travel agent can unlock the Amex Cruise Privileges Program benefits for you, on top of other offers. Here’s everything you need to know about Amex Platinum cruise perks.

Real life example

Here’s an example of how you can get the most from a cruise booking by using the above-mentioned triple-stacking method. Let’s say we are booking a Norwegian Cruise Line voyage.

Stack No. 1: Select a sailing that’s eligible for the “Take All Free” deal

NCL is currently promoting its Take All Free deal that includes free airfare (from select U.S. gateways on certain itineraries) or excursions ($50 credit per port) plus up to five free offers, depending on what stateroom type you book. Inside and ocean-view cabin passengers get up to two free offers and third and fourth guests in that stateroom sail for free. For a limited time, balcony and suite passengers get all five freebies and extra guests sail free.

While only certain sailings get the Extra Guests deal, other itineraries have an Extra Guests for $99 each offer.

The freebies in the Take All Free deal include Unlimited Open Bar (spirits, cocktails, wine, draft beer, juice and soda), Free Specialty Dining Package (up to five free meals for guests one and two, depending on length of cruise), Shore Excursion Credit ($50 per port), a free internet package and Free Extra Guests (third and fourth passengers in the same stateroom as passengers one and two get free cruise fare).

With this deal, you can book select cruises and the first two passengers get all perks for free in Balcony and above cabins while the cruise fare for passengers three and four is $0. Note that only the first two (paid) passengers receive all the perks, but passengers three and four can purchase them a la carte if they wish.

Stack No. 2: Book with a travel agent for additional perks

Once you have an idea of the sailing and cruise line deal you want to take advantage of, contact your travel agent. He or see will see if they can do better on the fare (sometimes they can, sometimes they can’t) and will let you know about any additional bonuses the agency can provide. When I called a travel agent about a Caribbean cruise aboard Norwegian Breakaway, the agent offered $170 onboard credit for for a balcony cabin or higher-category stateroom. Remember, that’s on top of the other perks already mentioned.

Stack No. 3: Pay for the cruise with your Amex Platinum card

Finally, tell your travel agent you wish to pay for the cruise with The Platinum Card® from American Express in order to receive Amex’s Cruise Privileges benefit. Check in advance to make sure your travel agent participates in this program and point them to this URL if they haven’t processed cruise payment like this before.

By using your Platinum card, you’ll receive onboard credit and a second amenity. (Participating cruise lines offer different amenities.) In the case of our Norwegian cruise example, you’d receive:

$100 onboard credit for inside and outside cabins, $200 for a balcony, veranda or mini-suite stateroom; $300 for a suite

Complimentary dinner for two at Le Bistro Restaurant

You can see how stacking deals works to your favor. In this example, depending on which sailing you select, you can potentially get:

Free airfare from select U.S. gateways for the first two passengers

All Take All Free bonuses for the first two passengers

Free cruise fare for passengers three and four

$370 in onboard credits ($170 from your travel agent and $200 from Amex) for booking a balcony-category cabin

A free specialty dining meal for two courtesy of American Express

Bottom line

If this all sounds a little crazy and overwhelming, that’s OK. Booking first class award flights probably sounded crazy the first time you did it, too. But, knowing when to book a cruise can be the key to enjoying discounted prices or value-added perks.

This story was originally published on The Points Guy. Sign up for the TPG daily newsletter and wake up to unbeatable flight deals, travel industry news, and credit card bonuses that let you travel first-class to some of the world’s most incredible destinations at a fraction of the price.