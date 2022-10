The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North.

TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.