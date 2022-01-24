Tax Season starts Monday: What you need to know before you file

This year, the deadline for filing tax returns is Monday, April 18, which is three days later than the usual deadline for filing taxes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's that time of year again! Tax season is here, and filers across the country are gearing up to file their 2021 tax returns. However, this year will pose some challenges, according to the IRS. The agency is facing a worker shortage.

The IRS gave five tips that can help you get a jumpstart on filing your tax returns:

Use e-file and direct deposit to file a return to avoid delays Collect all documents before preparing a tax return; make sure stimulus payment and advance Child Tax Credit information is accurate Use online resources before calling the IRS to avoid lengthy phone delays If you’re waiting on the 2020 tax return to be processed, enter $0 for last year’s Adjusted Gross Income on the 2021 tax return Free resources are available to those who need help filing

Lastly, the child tax credit. In 2021, the credit per child under the age of six increased from $2,000 to $3,600. It is now $3,000 for children ages six to 17. Plus, this credit is now fully refundable.

So, parents when you file your taxes, you will need to fill out form 64-19, which is being sent out this month by the IRS.

This year, the deadline for filing tax returns is Monday, April 18, which is three days later than the usual deadline for filing taxes. The IRS said the later date is a result of an Emancipation Holiday in Washington D.C. By law, in Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have to file until Monday, Oct.17.

For more tips to help prepare for the 2021 tax season. Visit the IRS website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.