Texas Lottery jackpot grows to largest jackpot prize in the country

The estimated valued of the the jackpot for the August 15 drawing is $32.35 million.

SAN ANTONIO — You could be the winner of the largest jackpot prize in the country.

The Lotto Texas jackpot has grown to $32.25 million, making it the largest jackpot prize up for grabs in the country.

The next drawing will be on Saturday, August 15.

“This game has always been a favorite among Texas Lottery players, and we know they will be thrilled to play for one of the largest prizes in the world. We want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission said.