Ways to Save: Keeping your electricity bill down while using Christmas lights

Christmas lights can take a toll on your electricity bill, but it shouldn't have to be that way.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Are you on the hunt for Christmas lights but not sure where to start? Before you buy, you should think about how much you plan to get, the cost, and where you plan to get them. So before you hit all the stores, here are six tips to help you keep some of your money in your wallet when you buy those festive lights.

1. Don't buy random lights

According to Angie.com, Christmas lights can cost up to $75 per 25 ft. stand. Avoid spending money on a bunch of lights you don't plan on using.

2. Buy solar lights

If you're energy-conscious, investing in solar lights can help keep your electric bill down. They can still provide you with that bright Christmas spirit you want your house to have, without adding any extra power to your bill.

3. Buy after Christmas

While the holiday season comes to a close after December 25, some stores may have an extra supply of lights that they need to get rid of. Those lights may get marked down and you'll already have done the shopping 365 days earlier.

4. Buy LED lights

LED lights are more efficient and can save you money in the long run. They can be pricey up front, but they can help keep your electric bill down.

5. Use battery-operated lights

Battery-operated lights can save you the hassle of climbing up and down a house, electrocuting yourself, and save you time by simply switching to the on-button. Plus it won't raise your electric bill.

6. Shop at thrift stores for lights

When other people need to get rid of their festive lights and decide to donate them, they can be cheaper. Make sure you plug them in before you buy them because that is money in the trash if you paid $10 for them and they don't work. Someone times certain types of light-up Christmas decorations last longer than the regular stranded ones.