DALLAS — A man was shot and killed by Veterans Affairs police officers late Wednesday, according to a Dallas police spokesperson.

Dallas officers were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the Dallas VA Medical Center after the shooting had occurred.

According to VA officers, the incident began when a man armed with a knife had come to the hospital asking for psychiatric treatment, Dallas police said.

The nurses and doctors inside became concerned about his behavior and call the hospital's police, Dallas police said.

When they confronted him, the situation moved outside the building, according officers at the scene.

At some point, the man began to walk away from VA officers. As they followed, they tried to disarm him, Dallas police said. But when they weren't able to do so, multiple VA officers shot him.

He was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

None of the officers were hurt in the incident, according to Dallas police officials.

Dallas police were not involved in the shooting, but the Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: