HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy who disappeared from west Harris County Monday night was found Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said James Tudmon left his home in the 7900 block of Ashland Springs in the Cypress Springs subdivision of west Harris County. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday afternoon said James was found safe.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM