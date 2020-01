MEXIA, Texas — A boy from Wortham, just north of Mexia, has been reported missing, according to the Mexia Police Department.

In a Facebook post, police say 13-year-old Josiah Zvytovsky has been missing since Monday, and was last seen at the Dollar General in Mexia.

Both Mexia and the Wortham Police Department are working together to find the boy, according to a Facebook post.

They ask if you see Josiah, contact the Mexia Police Department at (254) 562-4150 or (254) 562-4154.