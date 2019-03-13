DAWSON, Texas — The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 14-year-old boy with a mental impairment, who went missing Tuesday from Dawson, Texas.

Joseph Cortez was last seen at a house around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near FM 709 and SW 30, wearing a purple hoodie and blue jeans, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page.

The office described Cortez as a white male who stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has hazel eyes. The boy also has hair that is short on top and long on the sides, according to officials.

Search efforts continued Wednesday morning with the use of commercial drones until severe weather moved through the area, officials said.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Navarro County Sheriff's Office at (903) 654-3001.