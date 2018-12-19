GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A young girl has not been seen since last Friday in Galveston County, reports Texas EquuSearch.
Mercedes “Sadie” Lee, 15, was last seen in the town of Bacliff wearing camouflage print pants and a black hoodie-styled warmup jacket over a black long-sleeved shirt.
“She is thought to be carrying a pair of burgundy-colored jeans, a pair of blue jeans, a pair of black jeans and another pair of camouflage type jeans with her,” stated EquuSearch. “She also has a teal-colored, velour throw blanket with her.”
If you know of her whereabouts, call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 281-534-3515 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.
Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed