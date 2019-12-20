CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States got some new citizens Thursday as 150 people from 39 different countries arrived at the federal courthouse in Corpus Christi to take a special oath.

Judge David Morales was joined by Texas State Secretary Ruth Hughs for Thursday's naturalization ceremony.

"This is the best thing I get to do as a judge," Morales said. "We get to swear in new citizens to the United States, and they have worked very hard to get to this day."

"It was very special to see the diversity of our country. So many people that sacrificed to really realize their American dream," Hughes said. "To join us here today and become a fabric of our society."

People from 39 different countries were part of Thursday's naturalization ceremony.

