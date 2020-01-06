BELL COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old has died in a two-vehicle crash. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to a preliminary investigation, 18-year-old Raiden Garcia was driving a 2013 Dodge 4-door. He was traveling west on Loves Blvd. at the intersection of S Central Ave in Troy, which is an I-35 service road. 22-year-old Joan Rivera was driving south along S Central Ave in a 2004 Infiniti SUV when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Garcia was the only person in the Dodge. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. Rivera was in the car with an adult woman and three children. The woman and two of the children were rushed to local hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The southbound service road was closed for several hours, but is now open to normal traffic. The main lanes of I-35 were not affected by the accident, which remains under investigation.

