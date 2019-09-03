WACO, Texas — Waco fire responded to a "heavily involved" two-alarm fire at the Waco Boom warehouse Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at 481 Texas Central Parkway. Crews were on the scene by 2:14 in the afternoon.

13 units responded to the fire, and 31 firefighters were on scene. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

All five people who were in the building when the fire started made it out safely, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.