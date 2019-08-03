THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two people are dead after a workplace shooting followed by a fiery crash in The Woodlands, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place. There is a Chase Bank and several restaurants nearby.

A car crash that happened about a mile south of the scene on Buckthorne appears to be related, according to the sheriff's office. Another person was found dead there, and a charred vehicle was captured on video from Air 11.

It is not yet clear how the crash is related to the shooting.

The sheriff's office responded to a shots fired call around 4 p.m. Friday.Deputies were told the shooter was at the scene but was about to drive away, southbound on Grogans Mill.

One person was dead of a gunshot wound at the initial scene on Buckthorne. A second victim was taken to a hospital suffering from blunt force trauma injuries.

The exact circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Deputies said there is no longer a threat to The Woodlands community.