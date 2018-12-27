AUSTIN — Two passengers were injured after their American Airlines plane was diverted to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after it encountered turbulence.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo responding to Bergstrom International Airport (17:18) Inbound plane with possible multiple patients from turbulence. 3 ambulances and 2 commanders responding. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 26, 2018

Officials said one passenger and one flight attendant were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One had knee pain and the other had neck pain. Flight 5781 landed safely at 5:50 p.m. and there was no damage to the aircraft, officials said.

ABIA officials said the plane was traveling from San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Dallas, but was rerouted to Austin after encountering turbulence. The plane was carrying 79 people, including crew on-board.

A spokesperson for the ABIA said they were prepared when the plane landed.

"We received notification that the diversion was taking place and they were still out a little ways and they came in and everyone was in place to respond appropriately," said Bryce Dubbee, ABIA spokesperson.

American Airlines said the seatbelt sign was on. The rest of the passengers have been booked in a hotel for the night and are expected to take the next flight out to Dallas in the morning.

