AUSTIN — Two passengers were injured after their American Airlines plane was diverted to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after it encountered turbulence.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo responding to Bergstrom International Airport (17:18) Inbound plane with possible multiple patients from turbulence. 3 ambulances and 2 commanders responding. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 26, 2018

Officials said one passenger and one flight attendant were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ABIA officials said the plane was traveling from San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Dallas, but was rerouted to Austin after encountering turbulence. The plane was carrying 79 people, including crew on-board.

Flight 5781 landed safely at 5:50 p.m. and there was no damage to the aircraft, officials said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV