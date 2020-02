CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two-year-old girl is dead after falling into a septic tank Wednesday evening at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort off of Highway 35 and Highway 188.

The body of the girl was recovered after she fell about 15-20 feet into the tank.

Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating. 3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

