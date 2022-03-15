2021 sees second deadliest year for Texas roads, TxDOT officials say

In Texas, traffic fatalities were up 15 percent from 2020-2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents venture to their destinations the lingering threat of collisions remain an issue for drivers and roadway officials.

According to a press release form the Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT), 2021 saw the second deadliest year for Texas roadways.

An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. In Texas, traffic fatalities were up 15 percent from 2020-2021.

Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan recognizes the impact that roadway safety can have on both the public and TxDOT leaders.

“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions,” Ryan said. “This is not blame. These are facts. We all have a role. TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The driving public can do more. For instance, in 2021, a total of 1,522 people were killed because of speed and a total of 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt. These were decisions made by people that could have potentially saved 2,741 lives.”

University of Texas psychology professor Art Markman spoke at the 2022 Texas Transportation Forum. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic added additional roadway concerns.

“We have to remind people that they are part of a community,” Markman said. “We have to start considering everyone as part of our community. If we don’t do that, there are going to be all sorts of negative consequences and those are going to include negative consequences on the road.”

According to the release, the last deathless day on Texas roadways was on Nov. 7, 2000.

