Robstown (KIII News) — Robstown police responding to a call of an active shooter at a nursing home found three people dead. Two other people were found dead at a separate location that police believe was related.

It started Friday night at around 7 p.m. when people were called to the Retama Manor Nursing Center in the 600 block of East Avenue J.

According to Chief Administrator and City Secretary Herman Rodriguez, police found two males and one female dead. Police say one of those dead is the gunman.

There was another call about a shooting at a home. Two male victims were found dead there.

The exact chain of events or motive at this point is unclear.

"Anything that we would state at this point at such a early time in this tragedy would be speculation and we definitely don't want to speculate," Rodriguez told KIII. "This is a profound incident that doesn't really transpire here too often in Robstown. We've got to keep the empathy of the family; this is a small town here in Robstown."

Robstown police say Retama Manor Nursing Center is a medium-sized for-profit nursing home with 94 beds. It has been in operation for a number of years in south Texas..

The Texas Rangers will aid in the potential murder investigation.

If you have any information about the incident please contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

At this time the case is still being investigated.

