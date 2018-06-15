DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm three people were shot outside a DeKalb County grocery store Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers are responding to the incident that happened in the parking lot of the Kroger off Wesley Chapel and South Hariston.

Photos from the scene

Photos: 'Multiple adults' shot outside Kroger Police say 'multiple adults' were shot outside a DeKalb County Kroger June 15. (Photos: 11Alive SkyTracker) 01 / 10 Police say 'multiple adults' were shot outside a DeKalb County Kroger June 15. (Photos: 11Alive SkyTracker) 01 / 10

Initially, officials could only confirm "multiple adults" had been shot and were in stable condition. They later clarified that there were three victims. Their names and ages were not available. There were no fatalities.

Police said they had one person detained, but not in custody. They did not indicate whether that person was the shooter.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the parking lot, which showed police processing an extensive scene encompassing multiple rows of the lot and stretching all the way to the front of the store.

No other details were available.

11Alive is working to gather more information on this developing story.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA