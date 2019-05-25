FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Eva Peterson walked into Timberline Church on Friday holding a bouquet of flowers. She had hoped to give them to a friend at Liberty Common High School's graduation ceremony. But she didn't make it that far.

Peterson, who is also a graduating senior, was stopped in the hallway by the school's principal, Torgun Lovely.

"You can't be here Eva," Lovely said. "...I'm going to need you to leave, please."

Peterson turned around and walked out of the church as police followed behind her.

Peterson and Melina Schafer say they and two other students were barred from commencement after they bought a box of 25 condoms and put them into their friends' lockers as part prank, part statement.

Peterson was the only one who defied orders to stay away on Friday, just weeks after the May 2 incident, which took place in conjunction with another senior prank that day. Other Liberty Common seniors put business cards in student lockers claiming that if students collected 200 cards, Lovely would owe them pizza.

Peterson, Schafer and the other two other students put condoms in lockers. They said it was a prank but was also meant as a subtle statement promoting safe sex after Liberty Common Schools and Liberty Common High School Headmaster Bob Schaffer protested House Bill 19-1032, the comprehensive human sexuality education bill that is awaiting Gov. Jared Polis' signature after passing the Senate on May 2.

