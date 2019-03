TEMPLE, Texas — Four people suffered serious injuries after a car crash around 3 a.m. Thursday on Airport Road near the West Adams Avenue bridge.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a car on fire with four people trapped inside, according to Santos Soto, a driver with Temple Fire and Rescue.

Rescue crews were able to get all four victims out.

The bridge at the crash site was blocked off for the damage to be cleared out.