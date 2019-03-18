TEMPLE, Texas — As of Monday, Hogan Road will close from SH 317 to Cedar Lane in Temple to launch the reconstruction and expansion of the road to a three-way collector, according to a city press release.

Traffic flowing eastbound from Cedar Ridge Lane to South Pea Ridge Road will be allowed during this time.

The project also includes new water lines, drainage systems and a 10-foot wide sidewalk.

This portion of Hogan Road will be closed for about five months, and the project is expected to be completed by May 2020, according to the release.