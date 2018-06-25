A call came in at about 8:15 pm Sunday for a child that had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of SeaWorld San Antonio. AirLife transport to a nearby hospital was called, but later canceled.

According to police, a family was leaving SeaWorld when a 5-year-old girl got away from her parents, ran between two vehicles, then was hit by a truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck is not expected to face charges. There is no indication he was speeding. Police are calling this “a very unfortunate incident” and that the driver did nothing wrong. He was very upset as well, police said.

Police urge parents to hold onto their kids and hold their hands.

