An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by an older sibling Friday, Dallas police say.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue. Police say when officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The child was transported to a local hospital.

According to reports, the victim and a 10-year-old sibling found a loaded gun inside the home. Officers were told as the two were playing with it, the 10-year-old pulled the trigger.

At this time, there's no word on the 5-year-old's condition, but police said the child was conscious.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA:

'Finally gets to breathe again': Former Dallas police officer acquitted in shooting death of 21-year-old woman

Grandmother expecting CPS visit after police say grandkids involved in Monday Amber Alert sent to Child Advocacy Center

30-year-old man killed in Grand Prairie police shooting, authorities say

Man fatally shot inside home in Little Elm, police say