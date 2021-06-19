Annual Juneteenth Parade held in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco's annual Juneteenth community parade returned Saturday morning.
The parade was presented by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.
The parade started at 10 a.m. at Heritage Square in Downtown Waco and ended at Paul Quinn Campus.
More than 50 community groups and community businesses participated.
"It was excellent,” said Waco resident Yolanda Coleman. “I saw a lot of unity. black and white people joining together to celebrate a national holiday."
During and after the festivities, a vaccine clinic was given by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at Wilbert Austin Park.