KILLEEN, Texas — People living on Pilgrim Dr. in Killeen have seen the power go out briefly before, but a few weeks ago the problem started to get worse.

"It went out about six or seven in the afternoon," Carolina Holston said. "They didn't come out to fix it until the next day because they had to get somebody to cut off all the trees and stuff from the backyard."

Residents on some parts of the street had no conditioning for the whole night when the power went out again early Thursday morning.

One neighbor emailed 6 News asking for help.

Speaking to different residents on the street, 6 News reporter Andrew Moore found out the power issues affected different sides of the street at different times.

"Sometimes even when there is no severe weather, we will have a short outage," Mike Cruz said. "This side of the street... it happens more frequently than the rest of the street."

Cruz told 6 News he was worried about the aging power lines and other electricity-related infrastructure in the area.

He said Oncor needed to come out to the neighborhood and check things out.

"I just want to ask them if they can check on their transformers... check on what's causing the problem, you know?" Cruz said. "It can be a health hazard to older folks."

6 News contacted Oncor multiple times Thursday and eventually received a call from Killeen area manager Karl Green.

"We've had a lot of storms and vegetation issues, and it's not anything uncommon," Green said.

Green also said, however, that Oncor had already been contacted by residents but did not get a crew out to the area until Thursday morning. So, he was unable to provide any information on what the issue was in this case.

Green said the crews would check lines on both sides of the street.

Holston hopes they can resolve the issue before additional homes suddenly loose power again.

"I just want to make sure that they know we're hot out here. So, if it goes off at night... please come out, we really would appreciate it," Holston said.